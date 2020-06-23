All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 511 W MCLELLAN Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
511 W MCLELLAN Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

511 W MCLELLAN Boulevard

511 West Mclellan Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

511 West Mclellan Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85013
North Central Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This charming Ranch in the heart of North Central Phoenix will not disappoint. No detail has been overlooked with an open concept, chef's kitchen with Wolf and Viking appliances, shake style roof, custom cabinets, built in wine fridge, three indoor fireplaces, pavered front patio, entertainers dream back yard and so much more. Home boasts 4 huge bedrooms, 3 of which have on suite bathrooms. Split master with vaulted beamed ceilings, brick fireplace and spacious walk in closet. Backyard features out door kitchen, fire place, pavers galore, hot tub and a casita. This neighborhood is one of those where children play in the street, neighbors drink wine in their front yards and is impossible to duplicate. A home this charming will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 W MCLELLAN Boulevard have any available units?
511 W MCLELLAN Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 W MCLELLAN Boulevard have?
Some of 511 W MCLELLAN Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 W MCLELLAN Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
511 W MCLELLAN Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 W MCLELLAN Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 511 W MCLELLAN Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 511 W MCLELLAN Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 511 W MCLELLAN Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 511 W MCLELLAN Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 W MCLELLAN Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 W MCLELLAN Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 511 W MCLELLAN Boulevard has a pool.
Does 511 W MCLELLAN Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 511 W MCLELLAN Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 511 W MCLELLAN Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 W MCLELLAN Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College