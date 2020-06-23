511 W MCLELLAN Boulevard

Amenities

This charming Ranch in the heart of North Central Phoenix will not disappoint. No detail has been overlooked with an open concept, chef's kitchen with Wolf and Viking appliances, shake style roof, custom cabinets, built in wine fridge, three indoor fireplaces, pavered front patio, entertainers dream back yard and so much more. Home boasts 4 huge bedrooms, 3 of which have on suite bathrooms. Split master with vaulted beamed ceilings, brick fireplace and spacious walk in closet. Backyard features out door kitchen, fire place, pavers galore, hot tub and a casita. This neighborhood is one of those where children play in the street, neighbors drink wine in their front yards and is impossible to duplicate. A home this charming will not last long.