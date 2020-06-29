511 E CALAVAR Road

Amenities

2 bedroom/2 bath with large den/office with custom built in bookcases, 2 car garage and private entry courtyard in highly desirable Hillcrest Six. The master bedroom has 2 closets and a sliding door to a patio and the huge backyard. Desert landscaped and low maintenance 14,000 sf backyard on quiet cut-de-sac with great room fireplace. The home has new carpet, new flooring, freshly painted, new Stainless-Steel appliances, new light fixtures, new plumbing features and much more. The community pool and large community green area is only steps away.