Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:35 AM

5106 N. 17th Ave # 14

5106 North 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5106 North 17th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming town home centrally located off Camelback and 17th Ave. Well maintained townhomes with community pool, assigned covered parking. Unit has been recently updated with wood look tile floors, new paint, updated fixtures, gas stove, stainless steel dishwasher, large fridge, washer and dryer (as is) all included. Private courtyard patio with ample storage. Downstairs half bath, upstairs has two large bedrooms and full bathroom. Act fast because this unique property won't last long! UP TO 2 PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED. 15 LB MAX. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5106 N. 17th Ave # 14 have any available units?
5106 N. 17th Ave # 14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5106 N. 17th Ave # 14 have?
Some of 5106 N. 17th Ave # 14's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5106 N. 17th Ave # 14 currently offering any rent specials?
5106 N. 17th Ave # 14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5106 N. 17th Ave # 14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5106 N. 17th Ave # 14 is pet friendly.
Does 5106 N. 17th Ave # 14 offer parking?
Yes, 5106 N. 17th Ave # 14 offers parking.
Does 5106 N. 17th Ave # 14 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5106 N. 17th Ave # 14 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5106 N. 17th Ave # 14 have a pool?
Yes, 5106 N. 17th Ave # 14 has a pool.
Does 5106 N. 17th Ave # 14 have accessible units?
No, 5106 N. 17th Ave # 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 5106 N. 17th Ave # 14 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5106 N. 17th Ave # 14 has units with dishwashers.
