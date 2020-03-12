5106 N. 17th Ave # 14

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming town home centrally located off Camelback and 17th Ave. Well maintained townhomes with community pool, assigned covered parking. Unit has been recently updated with wood look tile floors, new paint, updated fixtures, gas stove, stainless steel dishwasher, large fridge, washer and dryer (as is) all included. Private courtyard patio with ample storage. Downstairs half bath, upstairs has two large bedrooms and full bathroom. Act fast because this unique property won't last long! UP TO 2 PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED. 15 LB MAX. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.