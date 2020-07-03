509 W MCDOWELL Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

This Huge 2700 sq ft centrally located condo, located atop the historic Easily's costume shop building, in the heart of Phoenix! 2 Master bedrooms, both with huge walk-in closets, Jet tubs, and walk in showers. The second master bedroom has a private entrance. All new flooring throughout the condo. The kitchen has beautiful stainless steel appliances. To top of this amazing location, this condo has a private rooftop terrace! Watch the sunset, views of both camelback mountain and the city, and enjoy the sight of lights at night time!