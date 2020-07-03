All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
509 W MCDOWELL Road
509 W MCDOWELL Road

509 West Mcdowell Road · No Longer Available
Location

509 West Mcdowell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This Huge 2700 sq ft centrally located condo, located atop the historic Easily's costume shop building, in the heart of Phoenix! 2 Master bedrooms, both with huge walk-in closets, Jet tubs, and walk in showers. The second master bedroom has a private entrance. All new flooring throughout the condo. The kitchen has beautiful stainless steel appliances. To top of this amazing location, this condo has a private rooftop terrace! Watch the sunset, views of both camelback mountain and the city, and enjoy the sight of lights at night time!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 W MCDOWELL Road have any available units?
509 W MCDOWELL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 W MCDOWELL Road have?
Some of 509 W MCDOWELL Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 W MCDOWELL Road currently offering any rent specials?
509 W MCDOWELL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 W MCDOWELL Road pet-friendly?
No, 509 W MCDOWELL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 509 W MCDOWELL Road offer parking?
No, 509 W MCDOWELL Road does not offer parking.
Does 509 W MCDOWELL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 W MCDOWELL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 W MCDOWELL Road have a pool?
No, 509 W MCDOWELL Road does not have a pool.
Does 509 W MCDOWELL Road have accessible units?
No, 509 W MCDOWELL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 509 W MCDOWELL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 W MCDOWELL Road has units with dishwashers.

