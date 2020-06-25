All apartments in Phoenix
5055 E VIA MONTOYA Drive
Last updated December 17 2019 at 1:25 AM

5055 E VIA MONTOYA Drive

5055 East via Montoya Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5055 East via Montoya Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Looking for Furnished Seasonal Rentalfor Jan-April 2020? Late in the game but this gem just became available! Seasonal ratesof course apply. Right next to JW Marriott Desert Ridge! Gated GOLF course Community! Backs on to WIldfire golf course & private!. Just bring your toothbrush! This flexible floorplan is conducive to today's life style with open kitchen to great room! Split floor plan with master facing golf course. Great use of the space in this home! Close to Desert Ridge Marketplace, CityNorth and all the shopping, eating and entertainment. Easy access to 101 and 51 freeways! This home is in a gated section of Desert Ridge right next to JW Marriott! Squeaky Clean! Seasonal Pricing $4950/month Jan-April, $3500 May, Oct-Dec., $2900 June -Sept.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5055 E VIA MONTOYA Drive have any available units?
5055 E VIA MONTOYA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5055 E VIA MONTOYA Drive have?
Some of 5055 E VIA MONTOYA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5055 E VIA MONTOYA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5055 E VIA MONTOYA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5055 E VIA MONTOYA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5055 E VIA MONTOYA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5055 E VIA MONTOYA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5055 E VIA MONTOYA Drive offers parking.
Does 5055 E VIA MONTOYA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5055 E VIA MONTOYA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5055 E VIA MONTOYA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5055 E VIA MONTOYA Drive has a pool.
Does 5055 E VIA MONTOYA Drive have accessible units?
No, 5055 E VIA MONTOYA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5055 E VIA MONTOYA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5055 E VIA MONTOYA Drive has units with dishwashers.
