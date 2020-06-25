5055 E VIA MONTOYA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Looking for Furnished Seasonal Rentalfor Jan-April 2020? Late in the game but this gem just became available! Seasonal ratesof course apply. Right next to JW Marriott Desert Ridge! Gated GOLF course Community! Backs on to WIldfire golf course & private!. Just bring your toothbrush! This flexible floorplan is conducive to today's life style with open kitchen to great room! Split floor plan with master facing golf course. Great use of the space in this home! Close to Desert Ridge Marketplace, CityNorth and all the shopping, eating and entertainment. Easy access to 101 and 51 freeways! This home is in a gated section of Desert Ridge right next to JW Marriott! Squeaky Clean! Seasonal Pricing $4950/month Jan-April, $3500 May, Oct-Dec., $2900 June -Sept.