Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Open House 10 AM – 1 PM on Saturday July 27, 2019.



Qualifications:

1. Credit score - no less than 650

2. Monthly gross income must be 3 times rent

3. No Pets, No Smoking Building

4. Will not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from management company or landlord

5. No Section 8



3 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms in private community.



$1300 Security Deposit

$45 Application Fee