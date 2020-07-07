5035 N 17 Avenue

Amenities

One bedroom, one bath condominium in a quiet, well kept community. This is a cute little condo overlooking the community pool. The condominium is an end unit, which means it has no common walls with the bedroom (Nice and quiet!). Features: Four minute walk to Light Rail Station. Ceramic tile in kitchen, dining room, and hall. Plush carpeting in living room and bedroom. Living room balcony overlooks the pool. Washer/Dryer, refrigerator and microwave included. Ceiling fans throughout. Community pool. Covered parking. Easy access to Freeways and downtown. Easy access to central phoenix hospitals - great for health care workers! Available 9/10 for viewing. Not available for section 8 housing.