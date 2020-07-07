All apartments in Phoenix
5035 N 17 Avenue
Last updated January 26 2020 at 5:26 AM

5035 N 17 Avenue

5035 North 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5035 North 17th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
One bedroom, one bath condominium in a quiet, well kept community. This is a cute little condo overlooking the community pool. The condominium is an end unit, which means it has no common walls with the bedroom (Nice and quiet!). Features: Four minute walk to Light Rail Station. Ceramic tile in kitchen, dining room, and hall. Plush carpeting in living room and bedroom. Living room balcony overlooks the pool. Washer/Dryer, refrigerator and microwave included. Ceiling fans throughout. Community pool. Covered parking. Easy access to Freeways and downtown. Easy access to central phoenix hospitals - great for health care workers! Available 9/10 for viewing. Not available for section 8 housing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5035 N 17 Avenue have any available units?
5035 N 17 Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5035 N 17 Avenue have?
Some of 5035 N 17 Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5035 N 17 Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5035 N 17 Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5035 N 17 Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5035 N 17 Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5035 N 17 Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5035 N 17 Avenue offers parking.
Does 5035 N 17 Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5035 N 17 Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5035 N 17 Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5035 N 17 Avenue has a pool.
Does 5035 N 17 Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5035 N 17 Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5035 N 17 Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5035 N 17 Avenue has units with dishwashers.

