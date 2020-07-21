5020 E Marconi

Amenities

garage pool courtyard

Unit Amenities Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Beautiful Paradise Manor at Thunderbird and Tatum - Lovely and convenient Paradise Manor home available for rent beginning September 1, 2019. This is a fabulous courtyard entry home that was recently painted. This home is a single level with two car garage. Many community amenities, including a sparkling community pool, green belts and more. $40 background check fee per adult, rental tax applies.

Contact Lisa Cameron at Realty Executives via online contact form. All interested parties will be contacted via email to schedule an appt.



(RLNE5105923)