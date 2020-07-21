All apartments in Phoenix
5020 E Marconi
Last updated September 9 2019 at 1:54 PM

5020 E Marconi

5020 East Marconi Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5020 East Marconi Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

garage
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Paradise Manor at Thunderbird and Tatum - Lovely and convenient Paradise Manor home available for rent beginning September 1, 2019. This is a fabulous courtyard entry home that was recently painted. This home is a single level with two car garage. Many community amenities, including a sparkling community pool, green belts and more. $40 background check fee per adult, rental tax applies.
Contact Lisa Cameron at Realty Executives via online contact form. All interested parties will be contacted via email to schedule an appt.

(RLNE5105923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5020 E Marconi have any available units?
5020 E Marconi doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5020 E Marconi currently offering any rent specials?
5020 E Marconi is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5020 E Marconi pet-friendly?
No, 5020 E Marconi is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5020 E Marconi offer parking?
Yes, 5020 E Marconi offers parking.
Does 5020 E Marconi have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5020 E Marconi does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5020 E Marconi have a pool?
Yes, 5020 E Marconi has a pool.
Does 5020 E Marconi have accessible units?
No, 5020 E Marconi does not have accessible units.
Does 5020 E Marconi have units with dishwashers?
No, 5020 E Marconi does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5020 E Marconi have units with air conditioning?
No, 5020 E Marconi does not have units with air conditioning.
