Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
502 E WILLETTA Street
Last updated March 14 2020 at 12:09 AM

502 E WILLETTA Street

502 East Willetta Street · No Longer Available
Location

502 East Willetta Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004
East Evergreen

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Are you missing that big town feel, the twinkling of a downtown skyline, Welcome to 502 E Willetta. This almost 900 sqft 2bed 1 bath offers inside laundry, full size kitchen large living room, lots of inside/ outside storage. Ceiling fans in every room, dual pained windows- all appliances run off electric (no gas bill). Each unit comes with your own outside private space ( each unit has its own private yard)-to plant, BBQ, Entertain. Pets of all shapes and sizes welcomed and your 4 legged friend does not pay rent. Ask about our double yard unit. 1 garage space per unit. Close to ASU downtown and even closer to the ever expanding Banner University Medical Center. Easy freeway access and a Starbucks at the end of the street. This property has commercial zoning. The owner will allow the sale of Art, and antiques. Are you an intern at Banner ask about our various packages

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 E WILLETTA Street have any available units?
502 E WILLETTA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 E WILLETTA Street have?
Some of 502 E WILLETTA Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 E WILLETTA Street currently offering any rent specials?
502 E WILLETTA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 E WILLETTA Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 E WILLETTA Street is pet friendly.
Does 502 E WILLETTA Street offer parking?
Yes, 502 E WILLETTA Street offers parking.
Does 502 E WILLETTA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 E WILLETTA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 E WILLETTA Street have a pool?
No, 502 E WILLETTA Street does not have a pool.
Does 502 E WILLETTA Street have accessible units?
No, 502 E WILLETTA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 502 E WILLETTA Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 E WILLETTA Street does not have units with dishwashers.

