502 E WILLETTA Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace bbq/grill extra storage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Are you missing that big town feel, the twinkling of a downtown skyline, Welcome to 502 E Willetta. This almost 900 sqft 2bed 1 bath offers inside laundry, full size kitchen large living room, lots of inside/ outside storage. Ceiling fans in every room, dual pained windows- all appliances run off electric (no gas bill). Each unit comes with your own outside private space ( each unit has its own private yard)-to plant, BBQ, Entertain. Pets of all shapes and sizes welcomed and your 4 legged friend does not pay rent. Ask about our double yard unit. 1 garage space per unit. Close to ASU downtown and even closer to the ever expanding Banner University Medical Center. Easy freeway access and a Starbucks at the end of the street. This property has commercial zoning. The owner will allow the sale of Art, and antiques. Are you an intern at Banner ask about our various packages