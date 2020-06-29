All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5012 South 23rd Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5012 South 23rd Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:54 PM

5012 South 23rd Drive

5012 South 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5012 South 23rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Park Phoenix

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3D TOUR!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=cKXsgpJvEqY

Welcome to Eden Meadows! 4 bed/2 baths and 1,470 sqft. Located near 27th Ave and Broadway1 Lots of included features like granite countertops, kitchen islands, tile showers, and much more. These are beautiful craftsman homes designed for the modern family. Open floor plans, Huge kitchens amazing bathrooms, and superb designer details. Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions email AJ@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at www.brewerstrattonpm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,062.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5012 South 23rd Drive have any available units?
5012 South 23rd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5012 South 23rd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5012 South 23rd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5012 South 23rd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5012 South 23rd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5012 South 23rd Drive offer parking?
No, 5012 South 23rd Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5012 South 23rd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5012 South 23rd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5012 South 23rd Drive have a pool?
No, 5012 South 23rd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5012 South 23rd Drive have accessible units?
No, 5012 South 23rd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5012 South 23rd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5012 South 23rd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5012 South 23rd Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5012 South 23rd Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College