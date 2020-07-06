All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 17 2020 at 5:08 AM

5010 N 22ND Avenue

5010 North 22nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5010 North 22nd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Camelback Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Come see this cute 3 bedroom/2 bath townhome apartment. New paint, carpet, fans, lights & vertical blinds throughout. Tile flooring downstairs & in both bathrooms. Upstairs 3 bedrooms with full bath that has combination tub/shower. Downstairs has open living room, full bath with combination tub/shower, kitchen with refrigerator, electric stove, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal. Inside laundry with full sized washer/dryer. Private back patio with room for barbeque grill or patio furniture. Assigned parking for 2 cars. Complex has greenbelts with barbeque grills & picnic tables for entertaining. Close to GCU, I-17, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, sporting events, medical facilities. This apartment won't last long. Come claim it as your new home. Schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5010 N 22ND Avenue have any available units?
5010 N 22ND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5010 N 22ND Avenue have?
Some of 5010 N 22ND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5010 N 22ND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5010 N 22ND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5010 N 22ND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5010 N 22ND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5010 N 22ND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5010 N 22ND Avenue offers parking.
Does 5010 N 22ND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5010 N 22ND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5010 N 22ND Avenue have a pool?
No, 5010 N 22ND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5010 N 22ND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5010 N 22ND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5010 N 22ND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5010 N 22ND Avenue has units with dishwashers.

