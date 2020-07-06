5010 N 22ND Avenue

Amenities

Come see this cute 3 bedroom/2 bath townhome apartment. New paint, carpet, fans, lights & vertical blinds throughout. Tile flooring downstairs & in both bathrooms. Upstairs 3 bedrooms with full bath that has combination tub/shower. Downstairs has open living room, full bath with combination tub/shower, kitchen with refrigerator, electric stove, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal. Inside laundry with full sized washer/dryer. Private back patio with room for barbeque grill or patio furniture. Assigned parking for 2 cars. Complex has greenbelts with barbeque grills & picnic tables for entertaining. Close to GCU, I-17, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, sporting events, medical facilities. This apartment won't last long. Come claim it as your new home. Schedule a showing!