501 W WESCOTT Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Phoenix**Great location, close to all, shopping, dining, parks, schools, and easy freeway access. Nice sized back yard, open floor plan, plenty of space but easy to keep cool . .Total Move in costs based on a 1st of the month move in are $1459.95 which includes first month's rent, tax, admin fee and property damage waiver. Plus a refundable security deposit as low as $350.00 O.A.C. Plus a 1 time $200.00 HOA Admin / Registration fee. Move ins after the 1st + pro rated rent. Pet fees not in included. **NO HOUSING VOUCHERS OR CATS**