All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 501 W WESCOTT Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
501 W WESCOTT Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:51 PM

501 W WESCOTT Drive

501 West Wescott Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

501 West Wescott Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027
North Valley View

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Phoenix**Great location, close to all, shopping, dining, parks, schools, and easy freeway access. Nice sized back yard, open floor plan, plenty of space but easy to keep cool . .Total Move in costs based on a 1st of the month move in are $1459.95 which includes first month's rent, tax, admin fee and property damage waiver. Plus a refundable security deposit as low as $350.00 O.A.C. Plus a 1 time $200.00 HOA Admin / Registration fee. Move ins after the 1st + pro rated rent. Pet fees not in included. **NO HOUSING VOUCHERS OR CATS**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 W WESCOTT Drive have any available units?
501 W WESCOTT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 W WESCOTT Drive have?
Some of 501 W WESCOTT Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 W WESCOTT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
501 W WESCOTT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 W WESCOTT Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 W WESCOTT Drive is pet friendly.
Does 501 W WESCOTT Drive offer parking?
No, 501 W WESCOTT Drive does not offer parking.
Does 501 W WESCOTT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 W WESCOTT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 W WESCOTT Drive have a pool?
No, 501 W WESCOTT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 501 W WESCOTT Drive have accessible units?
No, 501 W WESCOTT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 501 W WESCOTT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 W WESCOTT Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
North Mountain
10001 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College