Phoenix, AZ
5001 E. CHARTER OAK RD
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

5001 E. CHARTER OAK RD

5001 East Charter Oak Road · (480) 838-6631
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5001 East Charter Oak Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5001 E. CHARTER OAK RD · Avail. Aug 12

$2,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2127 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pet friendly
5001 E. CHARTER OAK RD Available 08/12/20 Spacious 3 bed/2 bath in cul-de-sac, great Scottsdale location! - Amazing Location this spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home is on corner lot in a cut-de-sac. Master Bedroom has a bonus room with outdoor exit to backyard. New carpet in bedrooms and Tile throughout rest of home! Family room/Great room opens to Kitchen, great for entertaining! Close to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and much more! Available now. LANDSCAPING INCLUDED.

GRASS IS BEING ADDED TO BACKYARD

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4305701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5001 E. CHARTER OAK RD have any available units?
5001 E. CHARTER OAK RD has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5001 E. CHARTER OAK RD currently offering any rent specials?
5001 E. CHARTER OAK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 E. CHARTER OAK RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5001 E. CHARTER OAK RD is pet friendly.
Does 5001 E. CHARTER OAK RD offer parking?
No, 5001 E. CHARTER OAK RD does not offer parking.
Does 5001 E. CHARTER OAK RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5001 E. CHARTER OAK RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 E. CHARTER OAK RD have a pool?
No, 5001 E. CHARTER OAK RD does not have a pool.
Does 5001 E. CHARTER OAK RD have accessible units?
No, 5001 E. CHARTER OAK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 E. CHARTER OAK RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5001 E. CHARTER OAK RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5001 E. CHARTER OAK RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5001 E. CHARTER OAK RD does not have units with air conditioning.
