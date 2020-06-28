All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4950 E Laurel Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4950 E Laurel Lane
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:34 AM

4950 E Laurel Lane

4950 East Laurel Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4950 East Laurel Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
RECENTLY UPDATED HOME IN THE MAGIC 85254 ZIP CODE - Wood-look plank tile installed throughout home in August 2019. Interior repainted in July 2019. Located within walking distance of shopping, dining & entertainment in the Paradise Valley Mall & Stonecreek areas. Close to 51 Freeway for easy commuting. LIGHT & BRIGHT w/ contemporary kitchen cabinetry, light fixtures, ceiling fans & accents. Gourmet kitchen w/ stainless-steel appliances including new microwave oven. Large master bedroom w/ walk-in closet by Closet Masters. Another bedroom has a great organizational closet by Closet Masters. Resort-style fenced pool. Beautifully manicured yards w/ fruit trees & storage shed. Pool service & landscaping included in rent. SCOTTSDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4950 E Laurel Lane have any available units?
4950 E Laurel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4950 E Laurel Lane have?
Some of 4950 E Laurel Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4950 E Laurel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4950 E Laurel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4950 E Laurel Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4950 E Laurel Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4950 E Laurel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4950 E Laurel Lane offers parking.
Does 4950 E Laurel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4950 E Laurel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4950 E Laurel Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4950 E Laurel Lane has a pool.
Does 4950 E Laurel Lane have accessible units?
No, 4950 E Laurel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4950 E Laurel Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4950 E Laurel Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College