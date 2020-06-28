4950 E Laurel Lane

Amenities

RECENTLY UPDATED HOME IN THE MAGIC 85254 ZIP CODE - Wood-look plank tile installed throughout home in August 2019. Interior repainted in July 2019. Located within walking distance of shopping, dining & entertainment in the Paradise Valley Mall & Stonecreek areas. Close to 51 Freeway for easy commuting. LIGHT & BRIGHT w/ contemporary kitchen cabinetry, light fixtures, ceiling fans & accents. Gourmet kitchen w/ stainless-steel appliances including new microwave oven. Large master bedroom w/ walk-in closet by Closet Masters. Another bedroom has a great organizational closet by Closet Masters. Resort-style fenced pool. Beautifully manicured yards w/ fruit trees & storage shed. Pool service & landscaping included in rent. SCOTTSDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT