Phoenix, AZ
4944 E PARADISE Lane
Last updated April 1 2020 at 12:02 AM

4944 E PARADISE Lane

4944 East Paradise Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4944 East Paradise Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
media room
A truly unique home with 4,837 Sq Ft on 1/3 acre in a quiet neighborhood near Tatum Blvd between Bell and Greenway Roads in the heart of Paradise Valley. Amenities include: 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 fireplaces, kitchen appliances, 3 car garage, and air conditioned and heated Arizona Room. Large diving pool and separate heated spa. House sides to a neighborhood green belt that extends the massive view. The basement living area includes a game room, an exercise room, wet bar and a 13 seat movie theater. A pool table, safe, 2 of the 5 bedrooms, a bath and the 2nd fireplace are found here. Rental amount of $3700. includes landscaping and pool service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4944 E PARADISE Lane have any available units?
4944 E PARADISE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4944 E PARADISE Lane have?
Some of 4944 E PARADISE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4944 E PARADISE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4944 E PARADISE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4944 E PARADISE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4944 E PARADISE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4944 E PARADISE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4944 E PARADISE Lane offers parking.
Does 4944 E PARADISE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4944 E PARADISE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4944 E PARADISE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4944 E PARADISE Lane has a pool.
Does 4944 E PARADISE Lane have accessible units?
No, 4944 E PARADISE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4944 E PARADISE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4944 E PARADISE Lane has units with dishwashers.

