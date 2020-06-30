4944 E PARADISE Lane

Amenities

A truly unique home with 4,837 Sq Ft on 1/3 acre in a quiet neighborhood near Tatum Blvd between Bell and Greenway Roads in the heart of Paradise Valley. Amenities include: 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 fireplaces, kitchen appliances, 3 car garage, and air conditioned and heated Arizona Room. Large diving pool and separate heated spa. House sides to a neighborhood green belt that extends the massive view. The basement living area includes a game room, an exercise room, wet bar and a 13 seat movie theater. A pool table, safe, 2 of the 5 bedrooms, a bath and the 2nd fireplace are found here. Rental amount of $3700. includes landscaping and pool service.