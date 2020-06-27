4942 W Melody Lane

Amenities

Laveen 4 bedroom rental - Spacious home offers a tremendously popular layout with a HUGE kitchen and family room, oversized formal living/dining with lots of natural light, split bedroom floorplan. Kitchen boasts cherry cabinets and granite counters, island, big pantry and separate desk. Master has awesome ensuite bath with dual sinks and perfect walk in closet and walk out to back yard from bedroom area. Other side of the house has 3 more bedrooms, bath with dual sinks and nice tile...Lots of upgrades in this house...wont last long. SOrry, no pets. Leasing Phone Number 480-892-1802. We do not accept section 8 or any type of similar program. Tenant responsible for first $50 of service call. Properties must be taken within 2 weeks of application. Please refer to our website www.caballeroaz.com for admin and redec fees



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2146675)