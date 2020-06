Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking cats allowed

Buck and Rider, Steak 44, the Henry, North and Chelsea's Kitchen. This is truly a Jem. Location, Location, Location. This is 10 Minutes from Sky Harbor Airport. If you are a professional person looking for an fabulous location... this is it.