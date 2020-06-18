All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4925 E DESERT COVE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4925 E DESERT COVE Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:02 AM

4925 E DESERT COVE Avenue

4925 East Desert Cove Avenue · (602) 908-8263
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4925 East Desert Cove Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 246 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Welcome to beautiful gated community, within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, Stone Creek Golf Course. Master bedroom with king size bed and large flat panel TV also has sliding doors to balcony. Closet and drawer space is generous for personal belongings. Second bedroom has desk provides secluded workspace if needed. Private balcony adds lots of natural light and warmth to living areas and is easily accessed from several rooms. Covered parking for 1 car is assigned with plenty of guest parking available. Master bath remodeled , new furniture 2018. Other appreciable community amenities include heated pool and spa, gym and walking distance to golf course, stores and restaurants. Current price based on Summer season. (June-September).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4925 E DESERT COVE Avenue have any available units?
4925 E DESERT COVE Avenue has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4925 E DESERT COVE Avenue have?
Some of 4925 E DESERT COVE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4925 E DESERT COVE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4925 E DESERT COVE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4925 E DESERT COVE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4925 E DESERT COVE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4925 E DESERT COVE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4925 E DESERT COVE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4925 E DESERT COVE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4925 E DESERT COVE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4925 E DESERT COVE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4925 E DESERT COVE Avenue has a pool.
Does 4925 E DESERT COVE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4925 E DESERT COVE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4925 E DESERT COVE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4925 E DESERT COVE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4925 E DESERT COVE Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity