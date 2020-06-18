4925 E DESERT COVE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool guest parking hot tub

Welcome to beautiful gated community, within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, Stone Creek Golf Course. Master bedroom with king size bed and large flat panel TV also has sliding doors to balcony. Closet and drawer space is generous for personal belongings. Second bedroom has desk provides secluded workspace if needed. Private balcony adds lots of natural light and warmth to living areas and is easily accessed from several rooms. Covered parking for 1 car is assigned with plenty of guest parking available. Master bath remodeled , new furniture 2018. Other appreciable community amenities include heated pool and spa, gym and walking distance to golf course, stores and restaurants. Current price based on Summer season. (June-September).