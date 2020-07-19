All apartments in Phoenix
4923 West Larkspur Drive
4923 West Larkspur Drive

4923 West Larkspur Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4923 West Larkspur Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85304

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,762 sf home is located in Glendale, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 1 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4923 West Larkspur Drive have any available units?
4923 West Larkspur Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4923 West Larkspur Drive have?
Some of 4923 West Larkspur Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4923 West Larkspur Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4923 West Larkspur Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4923 West Larkspur Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4923 West Larkspur Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4923 West Larkspur Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4923 West Larkspur Drive offers parking.
Does 4923 West Larkspur Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4923 West Larkspur Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4923 West Larkspur Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4923 West Larkspur Drive has a pool.
Does 4923 West Larkspur Drive have accessible units?
No, 4923 West Larkspur Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4923 West Larkspur Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4923 West Larkspur Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

