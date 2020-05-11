4919 West Apollo Road

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home. Kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Tile flooring throughout the main house with carpet in the bedrooms and loft upstairs. Huge backyard with easy to care for landscaping. Leases in this state are subject to a monthly city tax 2.3%. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.