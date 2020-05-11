All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4919 West Apollo Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4919 West Apollo Road
Last updated April 18 2020 at 12:24 AM

4919 West Apollo Road

4919 West Apollo Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4919 West Apollo Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Rogers Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home. Kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Tile flooring throughout the main house with carpet in the bedrooms and loft upstairs. Huge backyard with easy to care for landscaping. Leases in this state are subject to a monthly city tax 2.3%. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4919 West Apollo Road have any available units?
4919 West Apollo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4919 West Apollo Road have?
Some of 4919 West Apollo Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4919 West Apollo Road currently offering any rent specials?
4919 West Apollo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4919 West Apollo Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4919 West Apollo Road is pet friendly.
Does 4919 West Apollo Road offer parking?
No, 4919 West Apollo Road does not offer parking.
Does 4919 West Apollo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4919 West Apollo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4919 West Apollo Road have a pool?
No, 4919 West Apollo Road does not have a pool.
Does 4919 West Apollo Road have accessible units?
No, 4919 West Apollo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4919 West Apollo Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4919 West Apollo Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College