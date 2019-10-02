All apartments in Phoenix
4914 W GWEN Street
4914 W GWEN Street

4914 West Gwen Street · No Longer Available
Location

4914 West Gwen Street, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Cheatham Farms

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 5 bedroom home in Laveen. Home features spacious rooms, 4 bathrooms, and open white kitchen. Kitchen features white cabinets, stainless and black appliances, granite counter-tops, and a kitchen island. Large lot features easy to maintain landscape and private diving pool. Solar Panels and Pool service included with rent.Property Available June 17, 2019Tenant Costs:$75 Re-Key Fee /Security Deposit (refundable) $1900/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) /3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin/*Disclaimer* If the property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R's and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4914 W GWEN Street have any available units?
4914 W GWEN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4914 W GWEN Street have?
Some of 4914 W GWEN Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4914 W GWEN Street currently offering any rent specials?
4914 W GWEN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4914 W GWEN Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4914 W GWEN Street is pet friendly.
Does 4914 W GWEN Street offer parking?
No, 4914 W GWEN Street does not offer parking.
Does 4914 W GWEN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4914 W GWEN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4914 W GWEN Street have a pool?
Yes, 4914 W GWEN Street has a pool.
Does 4914 W GWEN Street have accessible units?
No, 4914 W GWEN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4914 W GWEN Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4914 W GWEN Street does not have units with dishwashers.
