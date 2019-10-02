4914 W GWEN Street

Amenities

Beautiful 5 bedroom home in Laveen. Home features spacious rooms, 4 bathrooms, and open white kitchen. Kitchen features white cabinets, stainless and black appliances, granite counter-tops, and a kitchen island. Large lot features easy to maintain landscape and private diving pool. Solar Panels and Pool service included with rent.Property Available June 17, 2019Tenant Costs:$75 Re-Key Fee /Security Deposit (refundable) $1900/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) /3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin/*Disclaimer* If the property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R's and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease