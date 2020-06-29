4906 E Siesta Drive Unit 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Major Cross Streets are 48TH Street and Elliot



Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Sq Footage: 1050



Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking



Don't miss out on this great 2 bedroom, 2 bath conveniently located Phoenix condo. Located on the south side of South Mountain at the base. This home features tile, concrete flooring downstairs, open eat-in kitchen, fresh paint, and a fireplace. Upstairs features two large bedrooms with a private balcony for both bedrooms. Unit has a single car garage and is located just a few yards from the pool. Also within walking distance to all the hiking and mountain biking trails South Mountain has to offer.



No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. Other Deposits may apply.



IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.



