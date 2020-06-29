All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4906 E Siesta Drive Unit 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4906 E Siesta Drive Unit 3
Last updated October 31 2019 at 12:02 PM

4906 E Siesta Drive Unit 3

4906 East Siesta Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4906 East Siesta Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Major Cross Streets are 48TH Street and Elliot

Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Sq Footage: 1050

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking

Don't miss out on this great 2 bedroom, 2 bath conveniently located Phoenix condo. Located on the south side of South Mountain at the base. This home features tile, concrete flooring downstairs, open eat-in kitchen, fresh paint, and a fireplace. Upstairs features two large bedrooms with a private balcony for both bedrooms. Unit has a single car garage and is located just a few yards from the pool. Also within walking distance to all the hiking and mountain biking trails South Mountain has to offer.

No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. Other Deposits may apply.

IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC.
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4906 E Siesta Drive Unit 3 have any available units?
4906 E Siesta Drive Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4906 E Siesta Drive Unit 3 have?
Some of 4906 E Siesta Drive Unit 3's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4906 E Siesta Drive Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4906 E Siesta Drive Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4906 E Siesta Drive Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4906 E Siesta Drive Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 4906 E Siesta Drive Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 4906 E Siesta Drive Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 4906 E Siesta Drive Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4906 E Siesta Drive Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4906 E Siesta Drive Unit 3 have a pool?
Yes, 4906 E Siesta Drive Unit 3 has a pool.
Does 4906 E Siesta Drive Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 4906 E Siesta Drive Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4906 E Siesta Drive Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4906 E Siesta Drive Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Pointe Vista
2045 W Butler Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College