All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4902 E Culver St Apt 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4902 E Culver St Apt 2
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM

4902 E Culver St Apt 2

4902 East Culver Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4902 East Culver Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit for rent cross streets McDowell and 48th St. Tile throughout the entire unit. Convenient kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Private backyard patio to enjoy. Patio blinds. Cold AC for summertime. This property is located near schools, parks, highways, public transportation, restaurants, shopping and much more. This unit is ready for the show. Make an appointment today.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
2.3% city rental tax.
1.6% monthly admin fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant;
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
A Mynd Company
Equal Opportunity Housing

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
www.mynd.co

(RLNE5554176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4902 E Culver St Apt 2 have any available units?
4902 E Culver St Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4902 E Culver St Apt 2 have?
Some of 4902 E Culver St Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4902 E Culver St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4902 E Culver St Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4902 E Culver St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4902 E Culver St Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4902 E Culver St Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 4902 E Culver St Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4902 E Culver St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4902 E Culver St Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4902 E Culver St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 4902 E Culver St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4902 E Culver St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 4902 E Culver St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4902 E Culver St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4902 E Culver St Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Riverwalk
5345 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College