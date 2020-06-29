4902 E Culver St Apt 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit for rent cross streets McDowell and 48th St. Tile throughout the entire unit. Convenient kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Private backyard patio to enjoy. Patio blinds. Cold AC for summertime. This property is located near schools, parks, highways, public transportation, restaurants, shopping and much more. This unit is ready for the show. Make an appointment today.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

2.3% city rental tax.

1.6% monthly admin fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant;

