4901 E. Paradise Ln.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Single level Scottsdale home in fantastic area with private pool! Pool service and landscaping are included, so you can just move in and enjoy your new home. Property is in pristine condition with tile & wood flooring throughout, separate living & family rooms & large kitchen with plenty of cabinets. 4 large bedrooms including the master suite with private exit to backyard and bathroom with double sinks, separate tub/shower & walk-in closet with built-ins. Incredible backyard with pool & covered patio backs to park only accessible within the community. One of a kind location with great schools only a few minutes from Kierland, Scottsdale Quarter, Paradise Valley & Desert Ridge. Pets with Lessor approval. 10 days notice required prior to move in date after approval of application.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.