All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4901 E. Paradise Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4901 E. Paradise Ln.
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:35 AM

4901 E. Paradise Ln.

4901 East Paradise Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4901 East Paradise Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Single level Scottsdale home in fantastic area with private pool! Pool service and landscaping are included, so you can just move in and enjoy your new home. Property is in pristine condition with tile & wood flooring throughout, separate living & family rooms & large kitchen with plenty of cabinets. 4 large bedrooms including the master suite with private exit to backyard and bathroom with double sinks, separate tub/shower & walk-in closet with built-ins. Incredible backyard with pool & covered patio backs to park only accessible within the community. One of a kind location with great schools only a few minutes from Kierland, Scottsdale Quarter, Paradise Valley & Desert Ridge. Pets with Lessor approval. 10 days notice required prior to move in date after approval of application.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4901 E. Paradise Ln. have any available units?
4901 E. Paradise Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4901 E. Paradise Ln. have?
Some of 4901 E. Paradise Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4901 E. Paradise Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
4901 E. Paradise Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4901 E. Paradise Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 4901 E. Paradise Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4901 E. Paradise Ln. offer parking?
No, 4901 E. Paradise Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 4901 E. Paradise Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4901 E. Paradise Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4901 E. Paradise Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 4901 E. Paradise Ln. has a pool.
Does 4901 E. Paradise Ln. have accessible units?
No, 4901 E. Paradise Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 4901 E. Paradise Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4901 E. Paradise Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
VIA 21
4111 N 21st St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College