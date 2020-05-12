Rent Calculator
All apartments in Phoenix
How many bedrooms do you need?
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4900 N 44th St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4900 N 44th St.
4900 North 44th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
4900 North 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Sublease November 2018- July 2019. (Term of lease negotiable)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4900 N 44th St. have any available units?
4900 N 44th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 4900 N 44th St. currently offering any rent specials?
4900 N 44th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900 N 44th St. pet-friendly?
No, 4900 N 44th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4900 N 44th St. offer parking?
No, 4900 N 44th St. does not offer parking.
Does 4900 N 44th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4900 N 44th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900 N 44th St. have a pool?
No, 4900 N 44th St. does not have a pool.
Does 4900 N 44th St. have accessible units?
No, 4900 N 44th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4900 N 44th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4900 N 44th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4900 N 44th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4900 N 44th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
