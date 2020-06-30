4900 E Culver St Apt 10

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Move-in special! $250.00 off your 1st full month's rent!



Large 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom for rent cross streets Mcdowell and 48th St. Private backyard area. Single story. Fresh paint. Shared kitchen and living room area. Close to schools, parks, retail, shopping, restaurants, highways, public transportation and much more



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

2.3% city rental tax.

1.6% monthly admin fee.



Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5423188)