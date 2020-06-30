All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

4900 E Culver St Apt 10

4900 E Culver St · No Longer Available
Location

4900 E Culver St, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Move-in special! $250.00 off your 1st full month's rent!

Large 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom for rent cross streets Mcdowell and 48th St. Private backyard area. Single story. Fresh paint. Shared kitchen and living room area. Close to schools, parks, retail, shopping, restaurants, highways, public transportation and much more

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
2.3% city rental tax.
1.6% monthly admin fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5423188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4900 E Culver St Apt 10 have any available units?
4900 E Culver St Apt 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4900 E Culver St Apt 10 currently offering any rent specials?
4900 E Culver St Apt 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900 E Culver St Apt 10 pet-friendly?
No, 4900 E Culver St Apt 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4900 E Culver St Apt 10 offer parking?
No, 4900 E Culver St Apt 10 does not offer parking.
Does 4900 E Culver St Apt 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4900 E Culver St Apt 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900 E Culver St Apt 10 have a pool?
No, 4900 E Culver St Apt 10 does not have a pool.
Does 4900 E Culver St Apt 10 have accessible units?
No, 4900 E Culver St Apt 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 4900 E Culver St Apt 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4900 E Culver St Apt 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4900 E Culver St Apt 10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4900 E Culver St Apt 10 does not have units with air conditioning.

