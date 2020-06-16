All apartments in Phoenix
4848 N 36TH Street
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:42 AM

4848 N 36TH Street

4848 North 36th Street · (602) 692-9889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4848 North 36th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1276 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
wine room
Available 8/1/20, all utilities included! Beautiful top floor condo in The Pavilions gated community. Conveniently located near restaurants, walking paths, hiking, golf etc. Like new, this unit is just steps away from pool, clubhouse, wine room & BBQ with ample parking for guests. Pride of ownership in this split floor plan featuring a Trane air conditioner, neutral carpet & paint, high ceilings, fireplace, large master suite with walk-in closet. Finishes include travertine showers, granite countertops, cherry cabinets & stainless appliances. Private balcony enjoys views of the greenbelt. Lots of natural light & perfectly located within the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4848 N 36TH Street have any available units?
4848 N 36TH Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4848 N 36TH Street have?
Some of 4848 N 36TH Street's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4848 N 36TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4848 N 36TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4848 N 36TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4848 N 36TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4848 N 36TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 4848 N 36TH Street does offer parking.
Does 4848 N 36TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4848 N 36TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4848 N 36TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 4848 N 36TH Street has a pool.
Does 4848 N 36TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4848 N 36TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4848 N 36TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4848 N 36TH Street has units with dishwashers.
