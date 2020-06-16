4848 N 36TH Street

Amenities

wine room patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher all utils included parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill wine room

Available 8/1/20, all utilities included! Beautiful top floor condo in The Pavilions gated community. Conveniently located near restaurants, walking paths, hiking, golf etc. Like new, this unit is just steps away from pool, clubhouse, wine room & BBQ with ample parking for guests. Pride of ownership in this split floor plan featuring a Trane air conditioner, neutral carpet & paint, high ceilings, fireplace, large master suite with walk-in closet. Finishes include travertine showers, granite countertops, cherry cabinets & stainless appliances. Private balcony enjoys views of the greenbelt. Lots of natural light & perfectly located within the community.