MOVE-IN READY!! This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home features new paint, tiled floors, plush carpeting in each bedroom, a walk-in master closet, large backyard perfect for entertaining and stainless steel appliances!! This prime location is near shopping centers, grocery stores, restaurants, easy freeway access, and a short walking distance away from Sueno Park. There is a 2-car carport with room for extra parking as well!