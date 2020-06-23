All apartments in Phoenix
4842 E KACHINA Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4842 E KACHINA Trail

4842 East Kachina Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4842 East Kachina Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Updated & upgraded throughout, this 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms home is a must see! Beautiful kitchenboasts granite countertops, tiled backsplash, breakfast bar & stainless steel appliances. Real wood &tiled floors throughout. Two master bedroom suites with vaulted ceilings, custom tiled showers, copperfixtures & granite countertops. Powder room & inside laundry area downstairs. More great featuresinclude custom iron stair railing, ceiling fans throughout & north/south exposure. Quail LandingCommunity has pool, spa, tennis courts, park & gorgeous mountain views. Nestled in a convenientAhwatukee location near major shopping, dining, entertainment & golf courses. Quick & easy access tothe I-10 with a short commute to downtown Phoenix, Sky Harbor Airport & so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4842 E KACHINA Trail have any available units?
4842 E KACHINA Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4842 E KACHINA Trail have?
Some of 4842 E KACHINA Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4842 E KACHINA Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4842 E KACHINA Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4842 E KACHINA Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4842 E KACHINA Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4842 E KACHINA Trail offer parking?
No, 4842 E KACHINA Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4842 E KACHINA Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4842 E KACHINA Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4842 E KACHINA Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4842 E KACHINA Trail has a pool.
Does 4842 E KACHINA Trail have accessible units?
No, 4842 E KACHINA Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4842 E KACHINA Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4842 E KACHINA Trail has units with dishwashers.
