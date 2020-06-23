4842 E KACHINA Trail

Amenities

Updated & upgraded throughout, this 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms home is a must see! Beautiful kitchenboasts granite countertops, tiled backsplash, breakfast bar & stainless steel appliances. Real wood &tiled floors throughout. Two master bedroom suites with vaulted ceilings, custom tiled showers, copperfixtures & granite countertops. Powder room & inside laundry area downstairs. More great featuresinclude custom iron stair railing, ceiling fans throughout & north/south exposure. Quail LandingCommunity has pool, spa, tennis courts, park & gorgeous mountain views. Nestled in a convenientAhwatukee location near major shopping, dining, entertainment & golf courses. Quick & easy access tothe I-10 with a short commute to downtown Phoenix, Sky Harbor Airport & so much more!