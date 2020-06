4841 E ROCKRIDGE Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

LIKE NEW! STATE OF THE ART TECHNOLOGY,CHIC,CONTEMPORARY FINISHES & DESIGN. ITALIAN WHITE OAK FLOORS/CABINETS,STUNNING UNDER LIT QUARTZ ISLAND ADDS SUBDUED ELEGANCE TO YOUR ENTERTAINING.APPLIANCES-MEILE, WOLF,VIKING,SUB ZERO,2 DISHWASHERS,JURA COFFEE SYSTEM.SLEEK BATHROOMS,HEATED FLOOR IN MASTER!FLOOR TO CEILING GLASS WALLS EXPOSE GORGEOUS VIEW OF CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN & OPEN WIDE TO LET THE AMAZING OUTDOORS BLEND SEAMLESSLY WITH THE WARM INVITING INDOORS.LARGE POOL,LOTS OF GRASS,PING PONG,TRAMPOLINE,CITY LIGHT VIEWS & COVERED PATIO W/BBQ. 4 EXQUISITELY APPOINTED BEDROOMS,FULLY FURNISHED WITH ALL YOU'LL NEED. PERFECTLY POSITIONED IN A SPECIAL, QUIET PART OF THE VALLEY AT THE BASE OF CAMELBACK, NEAR THE HENRY, AJ'S, STEAK 44, FASHION SQ MALL, ALL TYPES OF RESTAURANTS! PEACEFUL WALKING AREA TOO