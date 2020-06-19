4837 W LIBBY Street

Amenities

AVAILABLE JUNE 1st~4 min 12mth~RV Gate/Parking+Large updated Back Yard+Desert front~2Car Gar w/separate storage room with workshop... Absolutely Fabulous 3BR/2BTH home is in an established, safe & quiet neighborhood~~Ceiling Fans thru out, designer/decorator touches w/neutral decor. Master Bedroom has an ensuite master bath! Both Baths have been Updated! Totally updated Kitchen with stunning Newer Cabinets! Top of the line Granite Countertops with gorgeous backsplash! Newer matching Stainless Appliances inclusive of stainless refrigerator!Newer neutral flooring thru out. Newer Paint! Open Concept Kitchen with Breakfast Bar DR off covered patio for your BBQ's! Living Room + Bonus Room! Skylights! Tons of storage! Separate Laundry Room. Fantastic Central Location! Minutes away to EVERYTHING~