Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4837 W LIBBY Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

4837 W LIBBY Street

4837 West Libby Street · No Longer Available
Location

4837 West Libby Street, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
AVAILABLE JUNE 1st~4 min 12mth~RV Gate/Parking+Large updated Back Yard+Desert front~2Car Gar w/separate storage room with workshop... Absolutely Fabulous 3BR/2BTH home is in an established, safe & quiet neighborhood~~Ceiling Fans thru out, designer/decorator touches w/neutral decor. Master Bedroom has an ensuite master bath! Both Baths have been Updated! Totally updated Kitchen with stunning Newer Cabinets! Top of the line Granite Countertops with gorgeous backsplash! Newer matching Stainless Appliances inclusive of stainless refrigerator!Newer neutral flooring thru out. Newer Paint! Open Concept Kitchen with Breakfast Bar DR off covered patio for your BBQ's! Living Room + Bonus Room! Skylights! Tons of storage! Separate Laundry Room. Fantastic Central Location! Minutes away to EVERYTHING~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4837 W LIBBY Street have any available units?
4837 W LIBBY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4837 W LIBBY Street have?
Some of 4837 W LIBBY Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4837 W LIBBY Street currently offering any rent specials?
4837 W LIBBY Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4837 W LIBBY Street pet-friendly?
No, 4837 W LIBBY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4837 W LIBBY Street offer parking?
Yes, 4837 W LIBBY Street does offer parking.
Does 4837 W LIBBY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4837 W LIBBY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4837 W LIBBY Street have a pool?
No, 4837 W LIBBY Street does not have a pool.
Does 4837 W LIBBY Street have accessible units?
No, 4837 W LIBBY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4837 W LIBBY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4837 W LIBBY Street has units with dishwashers.
