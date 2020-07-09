All apartments in Phoenix
4836 E EDEN Drive
4836 E EDEN Drive

4836 East Eden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4836 East Eden Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
working ON APPLICATION. NO SHOWINGS Gated Tatum Greens Pool Home sits on golf course -Spotless - 4 bedroom with master downstairs Travertine throughout bottom floor. Upstairs you will find 3 larger sized bedrooms and private loft area. Kitchen features granite counters with stainless appliances. Kitchen area & Great room overlooks pool and golf course is beyond. Master bathroom has been beautifully upgraded - granite, cabinets, fixtures, lighting - walkin closet. Master window overlooks pool and beyond. Coverd Patio with built-in Outback BBQ station, Firepit and mountain views - A little Paradise out back - Pool features a rockwater fall. 3car garage - Walking Trails throughout community This home is a Gem!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4836 E EDEN Drive have any available units?
4836 E EDEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4836 E EDEN Drive have?
Some of 4836 E EDEN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4836 E EDEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4836 E EDEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4836 E EDEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4836 E EDEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4836 E EDEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4836 E EDEN Drive offers parking.
Does 4836 E EDEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4836 E EDEN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4836 E EDEN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4836 E EDEN Drive has a pool.
Does 4836 E EDEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 4836 E EDEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4836 E EDEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4836 E EDEN Drive has units with dishwashers.

