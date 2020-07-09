4836 E EDEN Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage

working ON APPLICATION. NO SHOWINGS Gated Tatum Greens Pool Home sits on golf course -Spotless - 4 bedroom with master downstairs Travertine throughout bottom floor. Upstairs you will find 3 larger sized bedrooms and private loft area. Kitchen features granite counters with stainless appliances. Kitchen area & Great room overlooks pool and golf course is beyond. Master bathroom has been beautifully upgraded - granite, cabinets, fixtures, lighting - walkin closet. Master window overlooks pool and beyond. Coverd Patio with built-in Outback BBQ station, Firepit and mountain views - A little Paradise out back - Pool features a rockwater fall. 3car garage - Walking Trails throughout community This home is a Gem!!