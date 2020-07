Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room pool

Large home on corner lot with a pool. The spacious main floor has a large kitchen and dining room plus a very big game room (that can be 4th bedroom. Upstairs is two bedrooms, the master suite and an additional bedroom. Downstairs is a family room, inside laundry and another bedroom. The home has carpet, title and wood flooring. Large backyard with covered patio and pool. Home close to entertainment, shopping, and close to freeways.