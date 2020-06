Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool garage

This beautiful family estate sits on a massive 69,648 square foot lot on Palomino Road., one of the most desirable street on Camelback Mountain. It offers 3,800 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and a 3 car garage. It has an amazing front courtyard with non-obstructed Camelback Mountain views. The private lot has a swimming pool.