4824 E WINSTON Drive

FULLY FURNISHED condo is named THE 19TH HOLE. Centrally located to all things Phoenix, this 2 bedroom Townhouse is the perfect choice. With amenities galore, pools, golf and more and easy access to highway 10 the main artery through metro Phoenix you will feel right at home at Point South Mountain. This 2 story townhouse has a 1 car carport and private yard with Built In BBQ and outdoor room and dining space for those al fresco meals. Patio is facing the desirable NORTH direction and even has a putting green for hours of fun.Enter to a spacious living room and dining room with an open floor plan with kitchen overlooking the space. The kitchen is well equipped as this was surely designed to be your home away from home. There is a television located in the living room downstairs and a 1/2 bath. Retire upstairs to two spacious bedrooms which share a full bath. The Master has and ensuite bath with double sinks and walk in closet. The Master boasts a king sized bed and has a television for viewing from bed. The second bedroom has a queen bed, television and is a cheery space for company, kids or another couple. Wifi throughout the home. Don't miss this opportunity in beautiful Phoenix. Spring training is right around the corner, and this is perfect for those Angles fans with their stadium just 5 minutes from Point South Mountain. Kids and families welcome.



Pointe South Mountain is a very desirable community with quality schools and excellent amenities. Located in the southeast valley of Phoenix, it is bounded on the east by 48th street, 27th Avenue on the west, the Salt River to the north, and by South Mountain Park on the south. This is a great location for those who work in downtown Phoenix or those who travel as both Phoenix and Phoenix Sky Harbor International airport are a quick commute. Residents are in close proximity to I-10 and Baseline Rd.



The community is within walking distance of South Mountain State Park, a star attraction in the area. The park is approximately 18,000 acres and has elevations up to 3,000 feet. There are a number of activities one can enjoy with more than 40 miles of trails. Backpacking, horseback riding, trout fishing in mountain streams, mountain biking, picnicking, and hiking. Point South Mountain is located adjacent to the Arizona Grand Resort, also called Pointe South Mountain Resort, which is a popular location for visitors year round. This destination resort and conference center offers an 18-hole golf course, fitness center, four pools, spa, salon, and dining facilities. Be sure to check out the Oasis, the 7 acre water park. You may want to tour the Tovrea Castle at Carraro Heights, a nearby landmark. For shopping, the popular Arizona Mills Mall offers name brand outlets such as Neiman-Marcus Last Call and Saks Fifth Avenue. Catch a movie at Harkins Theater and IMAX and dinner afterward at Rustler's Rooste. With many stunning views of the mountain, city, or golf course, you're sure to find that in Pointe South Mountain you will be welcome.