4822 W St Catherine Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

* Text NICHOLE 480-765-9814 to schedule viewing! *



Single Level 3 Bed / 2 Bath Home in beautiful Gated Community! Upgraded Tile, Stainless Appliances, Upgraded Espresso Cabinets, and Granite Counters! Open Kitchen with island is nestled between an elegant dining room and generous great room. A tech center/multi purpose area provides added convenience! Large master with walk-in closet and dual sink bath. Walk across the street to school! Don't miss out!



12 Month Minimum



*Move In Requires:

$1450 1st Month's Rent

$1450 Security Deposit

$300 Cleaning Deposit

Pet Deposit if Applicable



All Deposits are Refundable.

$150 lease admin fee due at lease signing.