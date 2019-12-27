4815 W. Earll Dr.

Amenities

Built in 1958 this home features 3 bedrooms and 1.75 Baths. Great family home with lots of space. Kitchen has island and owner will install new stainless steel appliances at closing including new fridge. Don't miss this home because it won't last.



Cash/Finance purchase $219,900

OR - Rental Agreement at $1,540 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years.



Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN. We are not accepting straight rentals at this time.



**Please also note - this property is listed on the MLS**



Please email for details! Please be sure to leave your full name, phone number, and your email address