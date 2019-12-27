All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 17 2019 at 4:45 AM

4815 W. Earll Dr.

4815 West Earll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4815 West Earll Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Amenities

stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Built in 1958 this home features 3 bedrooms and 1.75 Baths. Great family home with lots of space. Kitchen has island and owner will install new stainless steel appliances at closing including new fridge. Don't miss this home because it won't last.

Cash/Finance purchase $219,900
OR - Rental Agreement at $1,540 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years.

Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN. We are not accepting straight rentals at this time.

**Please also note - this property is listed on the MLS**

Please email for details! Please be sure to leave your full name, phone number, and your email address

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4815 W. Earll Dr. have any available units?
4815 W. Earll Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4815 W. Earll Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4815 W. Earll Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4815 W. Earll Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4815 W. Earll Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4815 W. Earll Dr. offer parking?
No, 4815 W. Earll Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4815 W. Earll Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4815 W. Earll Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4815 W. Earll Dr. have a pool?
No, 4815 W. Earll Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4815 W. Earll Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4815 W. Earll Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4815 W. Earll Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4815 W. Earll Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4815 W. Earll Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4815 W. Earll Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
