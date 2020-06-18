4811 E CALLE TUBERIA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Charming, artistic, thoroughly remodeled home in central Arcadia. New kitchen with white cabinets, quartz counters and Viking and Kitchenaid appliances, remodeled baths and new carpet. Four bedroom, 2.5 bath main home with large living/dining, spacious family room and fabulous kitchen with breakfast area. Detached 352 sq. ft. guest house (included in overall square footage) with frig and full bath. Sparkling pool. Large 14,006 sq. ft. grassy lot. Close to schools, shopping and all that Arcadia has to offer!