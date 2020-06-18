All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4811 E CALLE TUBERIA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4811 E CALLE TUBERIA Street
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:30 PM

4811 E CALLE TUBERIA Street

4811 East Calle Tuberia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4811 East Calle Tuberia, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Charming, artistic, thoroughly remodeled home in central Arcadia. New kitchen with white cabinets, quartz counters and Viking and Kitchenaid appliances, remodeled baths and new carpet. Four bedroom, 2.5 bath main home with large living/dining, spacious family room and fabulous kitchen with breakfast area. Detached 352 sq. ft. guest house (included in overall square footage) with frig and full bath. Sparkling pool. Large 14,006 sq. ft. grassy lot. Close to schools, shopping and all that Arcadia has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4811 E CALLE TUBERIA Street have any available units?
4811 E CALLE TUBERIA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4811 E CALLE TUBERIA Street have?
Some of 4811 E CALLE TUBERIA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4811 E CALLE TUBERIA Street currently offering any rent specials?
4811 E CALLE TUBERIA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4811 E CALLE TUBERIA Street pet-friendly?
No, 4811 E CALLE TUBERIA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4811 E CALLE TUBERIA Street offer parking?
Yes, 4811 E CALLE TUBERIA Street offers parking.
Does 4811 E CALLE TUBERIA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4811 E CALLE TUBERIA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4811 E CALLE TUBERIA Street have a pool?
Yes, 4811 E CALLE TUBERIA Street has a pool.
Does 4811 E CALLE TUBERIA Street have accessible units?
No, 4811 E CALLE TUBERIA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4811 E CALLE TUBERIA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4811 E CALLE TUBERIA Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
VIA 21
4111 N 21st St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College