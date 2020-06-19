All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4806 N 84TH Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4806 N 84TH Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:54 AM

4806 N 84TH Lane

4806 North 84th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4806 North 84th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Horizons on Camelback

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
***Available for immediate move-in***Very nice 3 bedroom/2 bath home located on a corner lot. Carpet and interior paint just a few years old!! Ceramic tile in all high traffic areas, Eat-in kitchen offers plenty of cabinets, Good size backyard with extended covered patio, desert backyard. Great location, close to the 101 Freeway, University of Phoenix stadium and all the great shopping and dinng that Westgate has to offer! HURRY HURRY this won't last long!! New refrigerator will be installed at time of move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4806 N 84TH Lane have any available units?
4806 N 84TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4806 N 84TH Lane have?
Some of 4806 N 84TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4806 N 84TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4806 N 84TH Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4806 N 84TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4806 N 84TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4806 N 84TH Lane offer parking?
No, 4806 N 84TH Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4806 N 84TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4806 N 84TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4806 N 84TH Lane have a pool?
No, 4806 N 84TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4806 N 84TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 4806 N 84TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4806 N 84TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4806 N 84TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Turn
14602 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St
Phoenix, AZ 85054

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College