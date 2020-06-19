4806 N 84TH Lane

Amenities

***Available for immediate move-in***Very nice 3 bedroom/2 bath home located on a corner lot. Carpet and interior paint just a few years old!! Ceramic tile in all high traffic areas, Eat-in kitchen offers plenty of cabinets, Good size backyard with extended covered patio, desert backyard. Great location, close to the 101 Freeway, University of Phoenix stadium and all the great shopping and dinng that Westgate has to offer! HURRY HURRY this won't last long!! New refrigerator will be installed at time of move-in.