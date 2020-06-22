All apartments in Phoenix
4795 E Navajo Street
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

4795 E Navajo Street

4795 East Navajo Street · No Longer Available
Location

4795 East Navajo Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ahwatukee

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Available in November! Spacious 2/br 2/ba home located in a beautiful 55+ Ahwatukee neighborhood - Available in November!
Peaceful, End of cul-de-sac, single level home located in a beautiful 55+ Ahwatukee neighborhood. At least 1 tenant must be 55+. 2 Master bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, vaulted ceilings in formal living/dining, family room off of kitchen with atrium. French doors to covered patio, back yard with mature foliage. Newer paint, carpet, blinds, no popcorn ceilings. Both bedrooms have walk in closets. Ample storage. Washer & dryer available for add'l fee with hook-up located in 2 car garage. Garage has cabinets. All Electric with SRP. Water with City of Phoenix. No pool. No interior smoking.
In proximity to the Ahwatukee Country Club and the Ahwatukee Recreation Center which features clubhouse/rec center, tennis court, pool, spa, work-out facility. www.arcaz.net
Small/medium dogs OK with $250.00 non-refundable pet deposit per dog. No Cats!
2 year lease only.
1st year $1,495.00 + City of Phoenix tax of 2.3% $34.39 for a total of $1,529.39
2nd year $1,569.00 + City of Phoenix tax of 2.3% $36.09 for a total of $1,605.09
Security deposit of $1,495.00. Total move in $3,024.39 {w/out pet}
No Evictions - Income 3x's rent. Credit check and background screen $37.00 per adult. Verifiable income and previous tenancy required. Renters insurance required.
Currently occupied. Do not disturb tenants. For more information or to apply in advance please visit www.propbutler.com

(RLNE4166531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

