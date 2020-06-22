4795 E Navajo Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Available in November! Spacious 2/br 2/ba home located in a beautiful 55+ Ahwatukee neighborhood - Available in November!

Peaceful, End of cul-de-sac, single level home located in a beautiful 55+ Ahwatukee neighborhood. At least 1 tenant must be 55+. 2 Master bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, vaulted ceilings in formal living/dining, family room off of kitchen with atrium. French doors to covered patio, back yard with mature foliage. Newer paint, carpet, blinds, no popcorn ceilings. Both bedrooms have walk in closets. Ample storage. Washer & dryer available for add'l fee with hook-up located in 2 car garage. Garage has cabinets. All Electric with SRP. Water with City of Phoenix. No pool. No interior smoking.

In proximity to the Ahwatukee Country Club and the Ahwatukee Recreation Center which features clubhouse/rec center, tennis court, pool, spa, work-out facility. www.arcaz.net

Small/medium dogs OK with $250.00 non-refundable pet deposit per dog. No Cats!

2 year lease only.

1st year $1,495.00 + City of Phoenix tax of 2.3% $34.39 for a total of $1,529.39

2nd year $1,569.00 + City of Phoenix tax of 2.3% $36.09 for a total of $1,605.09

Security deposit of $1,495.00. Total move in $3,024.39 {w/out pet}

No Evictions - Income 3x's rent. Credit check and background screen $37.00 per adult. Verifiable income and previous tenancy required. Renters insurance required.

Currently occupied. Do not disturb tenants. For more information or to apply in advance please visit www.propbutler.com



