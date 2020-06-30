All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:35 AM

4766 E TIERRA BUENA Lane

4766 East Tierra Buena Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4766 East Tierra Buena Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
To start, you'll love the cul-de-sac location and great Alcantara neighborhood. Once inside, you'll appreciate the highly sought after floorplan featuring Great Room; formal dining; and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large island & breakfast bar & granite countertops plus powder room on main level. Upstairs you will find a huge bonus room in between the Master suite and the 2 large guest bedrooms. The Master suite comes with separate shower & tub and walk-in closet & lots of storage. A full guest bath and upstairs laundry fully equipped with washer & dryer are perfect. Neutral color paint and carpet. Off the great room is a covered patio and low maintenance yard. The community pool is steps away and shops & restaurants & more are all nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4766 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have any available units?
4766 E TIERRA BUENA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4766 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have?
Some of 4766 E TIERRA BUENA Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4766 E TIERRA BUENA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4766 E TIERRA BUENA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4766 E TIERRA BUENA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4766 E TIERRA BUENA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4766 E TIERRA BUENA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4766 E TIERRA BUENA Lane offers parking.
Does 4766 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4766 E TIERRA BUENA Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4766 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4766 E TIERRA BUENA Lane has a pool.
Does 4766 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have accessible units?
No, 4766 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4766 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4766 E TIERRA BUENA Lane has units with dishwashers.

