4766 E TIERRA BUENA Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

To start, you'll love the cul-de-sac location and great Alcantara neighborhood. Once inside, you'll appreciate the highly sought after floorplan featuring Great Room; formal dining; and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large island & breakfast bar & granite countertops plus powder room on main level. Upstairs you will find a huge bonus room in between the Master suite and the 2 large guest bedrooms. The Master suite comes with separate shower & tub and walk-in closet & lots of storage. A full guest bath and upstairs laundry fully equipped with washer & dryer are perfect. Neutral color paint and carpet. Off the great room is a covered patio and low maintenance yard. The community pool is steps away and shops & restaurants & more are all nearby.