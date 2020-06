Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

**TERRIFIC 3 BEDROOM HOME NEAR COMMUNITY POOL! **EASY-CARE LANDSCAPE**NEW TILE INSTALLED IN MASTER BATH**PROPERTY FRESLY PAINTED, NEW BATHROOM FIXTURES, CLEAN AND READY TO GO!**VERY CONVENIENT TO 101 FREEWAY!**DEMAND DEER VALLEY SCHOOLS**NO SMOKING INSIDE PROPERTY**OWNER WOULD RATHER NOT HAVE PETS**NEW TENANT TO SHOW LAST 30 DAYS OF LEASE WITH 24-HOUR PHONE NOTICE**50% OF CLEANING AND PET DEPOSITS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE - COVERS ADMINISTRATIVE FEE**