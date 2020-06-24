4764 E TIERRA BUENA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Finding the perfect low maintenance place to call home with lots of space can be this easy. 2322 square feet of separate and private space with two living areas, 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, tons of storage and a backyard patio with astro turf. The light cabinets, countertops, and hardwood looking tile flooring make this space modern and bright. The large kitchen island has room for 4 barstools and is great for entertaining. This home is also complete with an in-house vacuum system with numerous other upgrades and complete with a 2 car epoxied garage. This home is close to Kierland, Desert Ridge, Paradise Valley Mall, Mayo Clinic and more. Available starting first week of June 2020. Home is also for sale.