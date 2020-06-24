All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4764 E TIERRA BUENA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4764 E TIERRA BUENA Lane
Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:45 AM

4764 E TIERRA BUENA Lane

4764 East Tierra Buena Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4764 East Tierra Buena Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Finding the perfect low maintenance place to call home with lots of space can be this easy. 2322 square feet of separate and private space with two living areas, 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, tons of storage and a backyard patio with astro turf. The light cabinets, countertops, and hardwood looking tile flooring make this space modern and bright. The large kitchen island has room for 4 barstools and is great for entertaining. This home is also complete with an in-house vacuum system with numerous other upgrades and complete with a 2 car epoxied garage. This home is close to Kierland, Desert Ridge, Paradise Valley Mall, Mayo Clinic and more. Available starting first week of June 2020. Home is also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4764 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have any available units?
4764 E TIERRA BUENA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4764 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have?
Some of 4764 E TIERRA BUENA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4764 E TIERRA BUENA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4764 E TIERRA BUENA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4764 E TIERRA BUENA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4764 E TIERRA BUENA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4764 E TIERRA BUENA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4764 E TIERRA BUENA Lane offers parking.
Does 4764 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4764 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4764 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have a pool?
No, 4764 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4764 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have accessible units?
No, 4764 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4764 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4764 E TIERRA BUENA Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College