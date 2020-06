Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave refrigerator

Beautifully remodeled two bedroom one bathroom unit in a great location. Unit has recently been remodeled. Each unit has a private patio. Don't miss out and schedule your tour today. An additional charge of 100.00 monthly for water, sewer, trash, and laundry. Application fee is 40.00 per person 18 years of age or older. Will run credit/criminal background check, landlord verification, and ask to provide proof of income 2.5 times rental amount.