4748 E LAVENDER Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

TWO STORY HOUSE WITH VAULTED CEILINGS IN LIVING ROOM. EAT-IN KITCHEN, TILE FLOOR, KITCHEN ISLAND, AMPLE CABINET AND COUNTER SPACE, REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. HALF BATH DOWNSTAIRS. THREE BEDROOMS , TWO BATHROOMS UPSTAIRS. MASTER BATHROOM HAS DOUBLE SINKS, WALK-IN CLOSET. NEUTRAL CARPET IN GREAT ROOM, STAIRS, HALL, BEDROOMS. INSIDE LAUNDRY INCLUDES WASHER AND DRYER. CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. INCOME REQUIREMENT 3 X RENT MIN NET PAY = $4350 MONTH. TENANT TO RESEARCH ALL INFO DEEMED IMPORTANT. ONE SMALL PET WILL BE CONSIDERED. INTERIOR PAINTED JULY 2017. NO COSIGNERS. TENANTS MUST PHYSICALLY VIEW PROPERTY BEFORE SUBMITTING APPLICATION.