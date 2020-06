Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

*SHORT TERM RENTAL on EXETER, CAN LEASE FOR 1 TO 3 MONTHS. Home is NOT furnished. Owners are flexible w/ short term lease, just let us know what you need, weeks, months, etc* Sprawling Arcadia ranch home boasts one-of-a-kind Camelback Mountain views on Exeter with multi million dollars homes all over around. Ultimate privacy & lush grounds. 4th bedroom was turned into a office but has a closet. Pool was drained.*LISTED AT A REDUCED RATE TO GET A TENANT IN QUICK*