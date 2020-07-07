All apartments in Phoenix
4734 E. Culver St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4734 E. Culver St.

4734 East Culver Street · No Longer Available
Location

4734 East Culver Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f45823f00b ----
STUNNING 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in Papago Point ready for immediate move-in!! Home features tile flooring throughout the kitchen and living room, open kitchen with kitchen island, stainless steel appliances and a pantry for extra storage! Additional highlights include a full master bedroom with master bathroom, separate walk-in shower, garden tub, vanity sink, master walk-in closet, and a private toilet room! Other amenities include 2 car garage, inside laundry with washer and Dryer, and a community pool! Great Location near plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, schools, parks and so much more!! Don\'t miss out on this gorgeous home it will go fast! *Prior to applying please verify the pet policy*

Built In Microwave
Community Pool
Full Master Bathroom
Full Master Bedroom
Granite Counter Tops
Kitchen Island
Private Toilet Room
Range Oven/Elec
Walk In Master Bedroom Closet
Washer And Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4734 E. Culver St. have any available units?
4734 E. Culver St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4734 E. Culver St. have?
Some of 4734 E. Culver St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4734 E. Culver St. currently offering any rent specials?
4734 E. Culver St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4734 E. Culver St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4734 E. Culver St. is pet friendly.
Does 4734 E. Culver St. offer parking?
Yes, 4734 E. Culver St. offers parking.
Does 4734 E. Culver St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4734 E. Culver St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4734 E. Culver St. have a pool?
Yes, 4734 E. Culver St. has a pool.
Does 4734 E. Culver St. have accessible units?
No, 4734 E. Culver St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4734 E. Culver St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4734 E. Culver St. does not have units with dishwashers.

