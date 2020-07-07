4734 E. Culver St.

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f45823f00b ----
STUNNING 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in Papago Point ready for immediate move-in!! Home features tile flooring throughout the kitchen and living room, open kitchen with kitchen island, stainless steel appliances and a pantry for extra storage! Additional highlights include a full master bedroom with master bathroom, separate walk-in shower, garden tub, vanity sink, master walk-in closet, and a private toilet room! Other amenities include 2 car garage, inside laundry with washer and Dryer, and a community pool! Great Location near plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, schools, parks and so much more!! Don\'t miss out on this gorgeous home it will go fast! *Prior to applying please verify the pet policy*
Built In Microwave
Community Pool
Full Master Bathroom
Full Master Bedroom
Granite Counter Tops
Kitchen Island
Private Toilet Room
Range Oven/Elec
Walk In Master Bedroom Closet
Washer And Dryer