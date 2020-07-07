4734 E. Culver St.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

STUNNING 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in Papago Point ready for immediate move-in!! Home features tile flooring throughout the kitchen and living room, open kitchen with kitchen island, stainless steel appliances and a pantry for extra storage! Additional highlights include a full master bedroom with master bathroom, separate walk-in shower, garden tub, vanity sink, master walk-in closet, and a private toilet room! Other amenities include 2 car garage, inside laundry with washer and Dryer, and a community pool! Great Location near plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, schools, parks and so much more!! Don\'t miss out on this gorgeous home it will go fast! *Prior to applying please verify the pet policy*



