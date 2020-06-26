All apartments in Phoenix
4728 East Oak Street
Last updated June 6 2019 at 8:53 PM

4728 East Oak Street

4728 E Oak St · No Longer Available
Location

4728 E Oak St, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning remodel with a custom flair you will love! Ideally located near beautiful arcadia lies this stunning renovated home. An entertainers dream, the wide open floor plan boasts, abundant natural light & flex space galore. A great family home with a wide open floor plan. This immaculate 2,028 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, enormous family and living rooms with a 2 car garage – includes an electric vehicle charging station!. Additional 2 car parking in
the rear of the property. Move in ready! The upgraded kitchen is completed with high-end stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. This home is all you would expect and more!

Rent is $2500/mo with $4125 deposit.

Also available rent-to-own: $2500/mo with a $500/mo credit towards the purchase, reducing your net rent to $2500/mo. $15,000 down that goes toward the purchase price of $480,000. Seller will also finance with $30,000 down at 6.25% with a 5 year balloon. A one or two year agreement is available. Available for move-in March 1st. If you can buy today, save an additional $15,000.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4728 East Oak Street have any available units?
4728 East Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4728 East Oak Street have?
Some of 4728 East Oak Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4728 East Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
4728 East Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4728 East Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 4728 East Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4728 East Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 4728 East Oak Street offers parking.
Does 4728 East Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4728 East Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4728 East Oak Street have a pool?
No, 4728 East Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 4728 East Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 4728 East Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4728 East Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4728 East Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
