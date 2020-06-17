4728 E PARKSIDE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking

GREAT PRICE for this Stunning, fully furnished home in Gated Community with Clubhouse. This 3bd, 2.5 ba, 2017 home is immaculate & offers a GE Cafe gas stainless appliance package, an abundance of maple cabinets with 3'' crown molding, quartz slab counters in kitchen & master bath and custom tile backsplash in the kitchen, as well as a pantry and breakfast bar. Soothing paint palette, upgraded carpet and tile throughout. Fabulous master bathroom & nice size loft & bedrooms upstairs, along with the laundry room for convenience. Light & bright & offers a lovely patio that wraps around the back & side w/2nd patio in front. Perfect for your discriminating clients. Renters insurance required. Security deposit is $2995. Sorry, NO PETS. One time... admin fee. 4.5% rental sales tax & municipal service fee added to monthly rent. $49.95 application fee per adult 18 & over. Proof of Income: W-2 employees: 2 most recent paystubs. Self-employed provide 12 mos of full bank statement- highlight deposits. 1099-employees, provide 1099 & 2 most recent bank statements highlight income. Tenant verifies all utilities.