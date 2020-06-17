All apartments in Phoenix
4728 E PARKSIDE Lane
Last updated June 16 2020 at 2:38 AM

4728 E PARKSIDE Lane

4728 E Parkside Ln · (602) 635-1063
Location

4728 E Parkside Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2288 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
GREAT PRICE for this Stunning, fully furnished home in Gated Community with Clubhouse. This 3bd, 2.5 ba, 2017 home is immaculate & offers a GE Cafe gas stainless appliance package, an abundance of maple cabinets with 3'' crown molding, quartz slab counters in kitchen & master bath and custom tile backsplash in the kitchen, as well as a pantry and breakfast bar. Soothing paint palette, upgraded carpet and tile throughout. Fabulous master bathroom & nice size loft & bedrooms upstairs, along with the laundry room for convenience. Light & bright & offers a lovely patio that wraps around the back & side w/2nd patio in front. Perfect for your discriminating clients. Renters insurance required. Security deposit is $2995. Sorry, NO PETS. One time... admin fee. 4.5% rental sales tax & municipal service fee added to monthly rent. $49.95 application fee per adult 18 & over. Proof of Income: W-2 employees: 2 most recent paystubs. Self-employed provide 12 mos of full bank statement- highlight deposits. 1099-employees, provide 1099 & 2 most recent bank statements highlight income. Tenant verifies all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4728 E PARKSIDE Lane have any available units?
4728 E PARKSIDE Lane has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4728 E PARKSIDE Lane have?
Some of 4728 E PARKSIDE Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4728 E PARKSIDE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4728 E PARKSIDE Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4728 E PARKSIDE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4728 E PARKSIDE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4728 E PARKSIDE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4728 E PARKSIDE Lane does offer parking.
Does 4728 E PARKSIDE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4728 E PARKSIDE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4728 E PARKSIDE Lane have a pool?
No, 4728 E PARKSIDE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4728 E PARKSIDE Lane have accessible units?
No, 4728 E PARKSIDE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4728 E PARKSIDE Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4728 E PARKSIDE Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
