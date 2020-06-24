4727 E TIERRA BUENA Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BY APPT ONLY : Gorgeous, pristine 3 bd, 3 bth home w/custom door entry. Former model and it shows; w/calming water feature, BBQ, landscape to custom, built-in entertainment ctr, surround sound, and beautiful flooring. Kitchen boasts breakfast bar, SS appliances and Silestone counters. Mstr bdrm walk-in closet, sep tub/shower & private toilet rm. Upstairs laundry is a great convenience & the spacious loft is perfect for an office/playrm. Overhead storage in garage. Easy access to upscale dining, shopping and freeways. Renters insurance required. Pets upon owner approval. Security deposit $2450, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.8% rental sales tax & municipal svc fee added to monthly rent. $39.95 application fee per adult 18 and over.